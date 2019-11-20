Former Holt teacher sentenced to 15 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct

A former Holt fifth grade teacher has been sentenced up to 15 years in prison for 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against male students he taught.

Patrick Daley, of Lansing, also must register as a sex offender and is subject to lifetime electronic monitoring, according to court records.

Daley was sentenced Wednesday before Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Clinton Canady III and was once employed at Washington Woods School.

In October, a jury convicted Daley of all 18 felony counts. He was accused of abusing at least eight boys while he was a teacher at the school.

Court records indicate Daley’s abuse of his male students was routine and spanned nearly two years.

Nine students testified in court that Daley sexually assaulted them. The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office determined Daley touched four children and touched one of the children on his penis.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation into Daley’s behavior in May of 2018 after four students told the school’s principal that Daley touched them inappropriately.

Daley was placed on leave from the Holt Public Schools in 2017 while he faced charges.

