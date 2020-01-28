Former Holt schools custodian charged with felony CSC arraigned Tuesday

A man accused of criminal sexual conduct while he was a custodian working for Holt Public Schools has been arraigned in Ingham County 55th District Court in Mason.

Benjamin Barker, 22, from Holt, is due back in court for a prelim exam conference 8:30 a.m. Feb. 6 before Judge Donald Allen .

Barker posted $300 to bond out.

He is charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, all in the fourth degree, one count of furnishing obscenity to a child.

In mid-January the Superintendent of Holt Public Schools sent out a letter to parents and staff regarding the criminal sexual conduct charges against a Barker.

Superintendent David G. Hornak wrote in the letter that when concerns were first raised about Barker the district took immediate steps to investigate the accusations and placed Barker on administrative leave.

Hornak says that during the investigation Barker resigned from his position at the school.

Court records indicate Barker is charged with the felonies and misdemeanor stemming from at least one incident involving either a current or former Holt student.

The records indicate the offense date was Sept. 6, 2019.

