Former Holt schools custodian charged with criminal sexual conduct, furnishing obscenity to children

A former Holt Public Schools custodian faces three felony charges of criminal sexual conduct that involve either a current or former student in the district.

Benjamin Jerald Barker, of Holt, also faces a misdemeanor charge of furnishing obscenity to children.

Barker was charged Wednesday in Ingham County’s 55th District Court in Mason before Judge Donald Allen.

Court records indicate Barker is charged with the felonies and misdemeanor stemming from at least one incident involving either a current or former Holt student.

The records indicate the offense date was Sept. 6, 2019.

Peter Trezise, Holt Public Schools’ director of human resources, said Friday morning that Barker worked as a custodian in the Holt district from July 1, 2018 until he resigned Sept. 13, 2019.

Trezise said he believes Barker was assigned to the high school and worked during school hours.

Trezise added he doesn’t know if the charges Barker faces are in connection with any interactions he’s had with a current student.

As of about 9:30 a.m. Friday, Trezise said he had not received any information from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office or Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office about the charges.

Trezise said school officials first learned about the charges Thursday and haven’t decided if they will ask students if they’ve had any interaction with Barker or notify their parents.

Trezise said there is nothing in Barker’s personnel file that indicates he was ever disciplined while he was a district employee.

