Former Holt custodian's attorney asks for more time

A former Holt custodian accused of criminal sexual conduct was in court Thursday morning for a preliminary examination.

Benjamin Barker, 22, is facing three felony charges of criminal sexual conduct and his attorney is requesting that his new court date be moved back.

"That's why I'm asking for more time. I need to dig a lot deeper into all the allegations. Just because something is alleged, doesn't mean it happened," said Brian Morley.

In mid-January the Superintendent of Holt Public Schools sent out a letter to parents and staff regarding the criminal sexual conduct charges against a Barker.

Superintendent David G. Hornak wrote in the letter that when concerns were first raised about Barker, the district took immediate steps to investigate the accusations and placed Barker on administrative leave.

Hornak says that during the investigation Barker resigned from his position at the school.

Court records indicate Barker is charged with the felonies and misdemeanor stemming from at least one incident involving either a current or former Holt student. Court records indicate that the offense date was Sept. 6, 2019.

Barker's next court appearance is scheduled for March 5.

