Former Holt basketball player has died

News 10 has learned that former Holt high school basketball player, Paul Crosby, has died in a trucking crash.

Ben Bakken, who was an assistant coach at Holt from 2004 to 201, told News 10 that Crosby was driving a semi-truck route overnight in Indiana.

Crosby helped the Rams to a state championship back in 2005.

He then went on to lead Mississippi Valley State to a Berth in the NCAA tournament in 2012.

After that, he spent four years playing professionally overseas.

Police have not yet confirmed Crosby's death.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

