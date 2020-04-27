Former Holt Public Schools employee charged with unlawful imprisonment of child

A former Holt Public Schools employee has been charged with unlawful imprisonment of a child stemming from an alleged incident in Lansing near his home, Ingham County Prosecutor’s office spokesman Scott Hughes said.

Court records indicate Michael John Roberts, 36, was charged last month with one felony count of unlawful imprisonment and is scheduled for a May 21 preliminary exam in Lansing’s 54-A District Court.

Hughes said records indicate the alleged incident took place in Roberts’ neighborhood in Lansing on Nov. 10, 2019 while he was a Holt Public Schools employee, but didn’t involve any students.

According to records, Roberts resigned from his job with the district once charges were issued, Hughes said.

Holt Public Schools Superintendent David Hornak told News 10 in an email Monday that Roberts doesn’t work for the district and resigned from a job with the district on Nov. 18, 2019.

As of early Monday afternoon, there was a Michael Roberts listed on the Holt district’s website as a Sycamore Elementary School paraprofessional for “K-2 basic classroom.

Several attempts Monday to reach Roberts weren’t successful. Messages left with Alexander Rusek, named in court records as Roberts’ attorney, weren’t returned.

A man who identified himself Monday on Facebook as Michael John Roberts appeared to hang up during a phone conversation with News 10 after he was asked about the unlawful imprisonment charge.

Michigan’s penal code describes unlawful imprisonment as a felony punishable up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $20,000.

