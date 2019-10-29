Former Holmes Street School building to get redeveloped

A former school building that’s been vacant for more than a decade is expected to get redeveloped.

Lansing-based developer Dymaxion Development has a nearly $3 million proposal to turn the former Holmes Street School into 40 studio and one-bedroom apartments, a City of Lansing news release said.

The school site is located at 1010 S. Holmes St., south of Interstate 496 and east of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Lansing’s City Council has approved the project.

Council members and Mayor Andy Schor are now waiting for state officials to give it the go-ahead.

“We are excited to grow Lansing and rehabilitate properties all over the city,” Schor said in a statement.

“I have heard complaints about the disrepair and need to fix up the Holmes Street School for many years. I am thrilled that we were able to close the deal on this property and put it on a path to be an asset, rather than a drain to the wonderful Potter Walsh Neighborhood.”

The project at the former school site is expected to commence in early 2020 and transform nearly 31,000 square feet of “functionally obsolete space,” according to the city’s news release.

At this time, the three-story building doesn’t have functioning heating, plumbing, electrical and elevator systems.

Dymaxion Development has qualified for economic development incentives through the state’s Obsolete Properties Rehabilitation Act.

The city’s news release said the project is expected to create three new full-time jobs.

