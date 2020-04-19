Former Gov. Granholm speaks on Michigan protests

Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm says Governor Gretchen Whtimer is doing her best to protect the people of the state. She was interviewed on CNN Saturday.

"She's been obviously consulting with healthcare experts and she's not going to do things that are just, you know, restrictive just to do them. She doesn't want to do them, but she wants to protect the people of the state, all of the regions of the state, Democrats and Republicans. So as she has said, this has an end date to it. They will phase in opening it up, but she's not going to do it when people's lives are still at risk," she said.

She also spoke about the Operation Gridlock protest at the Capitol.

"The fact that people who came to that protest blocked ambulances to the hospital in their effort that they were handing out bare handed to children, candy barehanded to bare handed, they were putting people at risk and that selfishness must stop. They can say they want their freedom all they want, and they have freedom, but other people have freedom to live or should and they shouldn't be inflicting or putting others at risk," said Granholm.

