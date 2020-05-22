Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to be released from prison, reports say

Media outlets are reporting former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is going to be released from federal prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWJ News Radio in Detroit is reporting that a press release from the Ebony Foundation says Kilpatrick was granted early release, only serving seven years in federal prison.

The former mayor resigned in 2008 following a corruption scandal and was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2013 for racketeering, mail fraud, and wire fraud, among other charges.

State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo requested clemency for the former mayor.

He was due to be released in 2037.

