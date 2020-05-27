Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick denied early release, reports say

Former disgraced mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be released from prison after all, other media outlets report.

Last week, a press release from the Ebony Foundation said Kilpatrick would be released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation said the Kilpatrick had been "home confinement" after spending seven years in federal prison.

However, Kilpatrick has been denied early release, according to an announcement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, WDIV Local 4 News reports.

Kilpatrick will continue serving his sentence at Federal Correctional Institution-I in Oakdale, Louisiana, according to authorities, WDIV reports.

The former mayor resigned in 2008 following a corruption scandal and was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2013 for racketeering, mail fraud, and wire fraud, among other charges.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.