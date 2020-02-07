Former CMU student sentenced

A former Central Michigan University student has been sentenced to 5 years probation and be listed on the sex offender registry.

Ian Elliot assaulted two women while working for the school.

He plead no contest to one felony count of third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

He was serving as CMU's Student Government President and a member of Phi Kappa Tau when he assaulted Rachel Wilson and Landrea Blackmore, according to court records.

“It is never easy for victims of sexual assault to speak out, report their crimes and face their attacker,” said Dana Nessel, Michigan's Attorney. “Ian Elliott used his position to take advantage of these young women and continued to rally his supporters in an effort to shame his victims. They stood strong and I am grateful for their persistence.”

Chief Judge Eric Janes sentenced Elliot to five years’ probation with the first year in the Isabella County Jail and the second year on a continuous alcohol monitoring tether.

According to a statement from the Attorney General's office, this is a new sentence resulting from an agreement between the defendant’s lawyer and the Michigan Department of Attorney General following an assistant attorney general’s mishandling of the case. Elliott entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on Jan. 17, 2020.

He had originally plead no contest to one felony count of third-degree CSC and was sentenced Aug. 2, 2019, to a minimum of 366 days in prison up to a maximum of 180 months.

"Today’s sentencing closes a long and distressing case for many involved, especially the two victims, who have been put through a very difficult experience,” Nessel said. “While several factors contributed to this sentencing, the agreement made with the defendant’s counsel ensures Mr. Elliott will continue to serve time behind bars with additional conditions imposed throughout his probation.”

