Former Atlanta Braves' pitcher reduces price of home for sale by $2million

John Smoltz, a Waverly High School alum, has an enormous mansion with a baseball field and a putting green up for sale.

That's according to TMZ.

The property is going for a cool, $5.2 million.

According to TMZ, there is also a basketball court, a football field, a pool, and a pond on the estate.

They say that the property is 19-acres with 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and located in Atlanta.

TMZ says that Smoltz built the home in 2002, and is asking way less than what the place is appraised for.

John Smoltz graduated from Waverly in 1985 and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers.

He was traded to the Braves in 1987, and played there until 2008.

His win/loss record is 213-155, according to the Lansing Sports Hall of Fame, which he was inducted to in 1993.

He know does color commentary for baseball on Fox Sports.

