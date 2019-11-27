Forget an item for dinner?

LANSING, MI. (NBC) - If you inevitably left something off your Thanksgiving dinner shopping list, here's the low down on grocery stores hours.
It's easier to start with who is *closed on thanksgiving.
Aldi... BJ's wholesale... Costco... Publix... Sam's Club... and Trader Joe's... all closed - all day on Thanksgiving.
Target opens at 5 p.m.
A lot of grocery chains will open at their regular time but could close early.
Harris-Teeter, HEB, and Fresh Thyme close at 2 p.m.
Earth Fare, Save a Lot, and a lot of Whole Foods locations will close at 3 p.m.
Wegmans, Harveys, and Bi-Lo close at 4.
Kroger, Ralphs, Safeway - their hours vary - so check websites or call your store before you go.
