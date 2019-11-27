Forget an item for dinner?

If you inevitably left something off your Thanksgiving dinner shopping list, here's the low down on grocery stores hours.

It's easier to start with who is *closed on thanksgiving.

Aldi... BJ's wholesale... Costco... Publix... Sam's Club... and Trader Joe's... all closed - all day on Thanksgiving.

Target opens at 5 p.m.

A lot of grocery chains will open at their regular time but could close early.

Harris-Teeter, HEB, and Fresh Thyme close at 2 p.m.

Earth Fare, Save a Lot, and a lot of Whole Foods locations will close at 3 p.m.

Wegmans, Harveys, and Bi-Lo close at 4.

Kroger, Ralphs, Safeway - their hours vary - so check websites or call your store before you go.

