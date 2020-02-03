Forever 21 sold to mall ownership groups

Forever 21 has been sold.

The bankrupt company has agreed to sell its retail business to a group of mall owners, including Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Partners and Authentic Brands for $81-million dollars.

Rival bidders have until Friday to make any counter-offers.

Simon and Brookfield are two of Forever 21's biggest landlords.

Simon Property's malls have nearly 100 Forever 21 stores.

This strategy has been successful when Simon and Brookfield teamed up to rescue Aeropostale.

