Forest Road to close due to utility project

The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced some construction on Forest Road that will impact traffic in the coming days.

The department said there will be periodic lane closures on Forest Road, between Aurelius Road and Collins Road, beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Beginning Monday, April 6, 2020, Forest Road, between Aurelius Road and Collins Road, will be closed to all through traffic for constructions of a new water main and sanitary sewer, the department said.

The department said to follow these posted detours:

Eastbound Traffic on Forest Rd.

• North on Aurelius Road to E. Mount Hope Avenue

• East on E. Mount Hope Avenue to Harrison Road

• South on Harrison Road to return to Forest Road

Westbound Traffic on Forest Rd.

• North on Harrison Road to E. Mount Hope Avenue

• West on E. Mount Hope Avenue to Aurelius Road

• South on Aurelius Road

The department said access to residential properties and commercial properties within the closed portion of Forest Road will be available through the project, which is expected to last until early September 2020.

