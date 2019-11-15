Ford recalls F-150 trucks

Ford has issued a recall alert on one of its best selling vehicles.

Ford is recalling 168-thousand 2019 and 2020 F-150 pick up trucks.

Ford says they may have an "improperly secured" part that may hinder braking, steering assist, instrument panel displays or cause the engine to stall or catch fire.

Ford said it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

Owners will be contacted starting next week, and dealers will inspect the battery cable joint and remove excess adhesive that may cause the problem.

