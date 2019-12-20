Ford recalls 600,000 sedans

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall of 600-thousand midsize sedans.

The 2006-to-2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, and Lincoln MKZ are all subject to the recall.

Ford says a valve in the hydraulic brake control can stick, and lead to trouble braking.

The company says there have been 15 reports of crashes related to the problem.

Two people were hurt.

Dealers will fix the problem.

Owners will be notified starting in mid January.

