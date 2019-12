Ford is recalling F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks because the tailgate can open unexpectedly.

All F-250, F-350 and F-450 from the 2017 through 2019 model years are being recalled due to an electric late in the tailgate that can get water in it and short circuit.

This could cause any cargo in the bed to fly out while driving, posing a serious danger to the people driving behind the truck.

Trucks with mechanical latches are fine.

