Thursday Ford unveiled the 2020 GT Supercar and it could easily be confused for the Batmobile.

The new GT now has a whopping 660 horsepower engine and two unique options in appearance.

The liquid carbon features GT's carbon fiber body that is fully exposed.

And a restyled gulf racing heritage that pays homage to the 1969 Le Mans win.

Copyright 2020 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.