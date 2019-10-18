Ford: The charge is on us

If you're thinking about switching to an electric vehicle, Ford has an incentive for you.

Ford will offer two years of free charging-station access to buyers of its electric cars.

The automaker has arranged access to 12-thousand charging stations across the country in what it's calling the Fordpass charging network.

The deal, made with charging provider greenlots, includes access to multiple networks of stations.

Ford is also teaming with Amazon to sell installation services for home chargers.

