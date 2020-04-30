Ford ships over 10 million face shields to medical facilities

The Ford Motor Company has hit a milestone in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The automaker has now manufactured and shipped over 10 million face shields to all 50 states.

The company began making face shields on March 23, and with the help of 350 UAW workers, is producing a new face shield every 10 seconds.

The shields fully block the face and eyes from accidental contact with foreign substances. If used along with an N95 respirator mask, the face shield provides an effective way to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.

Ford is also making masks, gowns, respirators, and ventilators for medical staff across the country.

