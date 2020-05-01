For sports, coronavirus testing remains a major hurdle

The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball would need thousands of virus tests every week if those leagues can resume playing games.

That remains the biggest challenge to address before most sports can resume, especially in a time where getting tested has been problematic and frustrating for many Americans.

All the leagues are trying to come up with solutions that would allow them to restart play without facing massive criticism for taking up so many testing resources.

Restarting sports is a key to rebooting the economy, however, none of the leagues want to be blamed for taking tests away from the general public.

