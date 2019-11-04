Food, warm clothing, and toys sign up underway

The Salvation Army of Jackson started signing up people in the community who need food, to stay warm, and toys over the holidays!

It's the annual "Food, Warm Clothing, and Toy" sign up for the Jackson area and it's happening from Nov. 4 - 8 and Nov. 11 -15.

The program gives to families in need all of those things, including a Christmas Meal Box to those that sign up within the next two weeks.

The Meal Box will contain all of the items necessary for a holiday meal.

Toys provided are for children ages 0 - 14.

An ID will be needed for everyone in the household like a drivers license, green card, social security card or other government issued identification.

You will also need proof of your current address.

You can sign up your family at the Salvation Army office on Pearl Street in Jackson.

