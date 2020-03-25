School meals continue during "Stay Home" executive order

School meals will continue to be provided throughout the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order, said the Michigan Department of Education.

“Families will still be able to access meals for their children through this challenging time,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “I thank all of the school employees and volunteers for continuing their commitment to feeding the children of our state. Ensuring Michigan’s children continue to get the food they need every day is vitally important.”

In a message released earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she "is committed to ensuring that Michigan students have access to the food they need during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The governor's office said school meals will continue to be served by districts that are currently doing so until further notice.

