Food pantry serves over 100 families weekly in Charlotte

Helping Hands Food Pantry celebrated moving into a bigger building that will feed over a hundred families each week in the Charlotte community.

Their new building is located at 621 Jefferson St., Charlotte, behind the Crossroads Church.

"Today is a celebration of a lot of hard work, a lot of prayer, a lot of time," Daniel Longden, Secretary Board Member at Helping Hands, said. "Just deciding whether or not we were able to open a new facility and so this is a realization of that, so we're here for the grand opening and pretty excited about that."

The new pantry will better serve low-income residents and surrounding communities by providing more space for food.

"This bigger location gives us the opportunity to serve more people in a more efficient way, just the shelves and space in and of it of itself allows for us to not run into each other when we're trying to pack up bags and carry boxes out for people."

5,200 pounds of produce and vegetables moves through the pantry each week. The supply of food provides meals to 125 to 150 families each week, Longden said. The extra storage space was a must-have due to the large quantity of food.

"It also gives us place for more storage because we do have multiple truckloads each week that are brought in and to continue to give the amount of food out that we're doing each week," Longden said.

Helping Hands Food Pantry is supported by the Grater Lansing Food Bank.

A ten dollar donation can provide 11 items to a family that needs it.

