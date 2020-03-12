Food banks are adjusting for coronavirus concerns

Hundreds of people are being monitored for the coronavirus across Michigan, including a student from Michigan State University.

With the disease making its way around Michigan, many food banks are worrying they'll see fewer people coming out to donate.

"I don't' know how we are going to do it, I'm really worried," said Our Savior Lutheran Food Bank Sharron Miller.

Miller is making some changes at Our Savior Lutheran food bank on Holmes Road in Lansing.

"Of course you're going to have to disinfect every time they sign in, and then we have to watch and make sure they're not sick," Miller said.

Miller is following guidelines from the Greater Lansing Food Bank, where they get most of their food.

"We're going to have to meet him at the door, put the food and what they need on the cart. And then push it out, they have to take it to their car," she said.

Greater Lansing Food Bank director of operations Kim Harkness said the guidelines are to help keep everyone getting safe.

"Our families still need help. It doesn't matter what day of the year, what situation is still going on, we still have families in need and we need to be here for them," said Harkness.

Miller is preparing for the worse as the coronavirus spreads, relying on donations for now.

"Donations now are really good, but if this thing gets to the point where this thing really gets going, we won't be able to take donations because we are not going to be able to take donations because we are not going to know who had them, where they come from," said Miller.

She is hoping the virus stays away from the food bank's clients and volunteers.

"People who come here all the time are like family. We're like family. I never thought I'd live to see anything like this," said Miller.

Food banks are still asking people to continue donating and to continue volunteering.

