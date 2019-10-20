Food Truck Mashup brings delectable treats to Lansing

It was the battle of the food trucks on Saturday at the Cooley Law School Stadium.

Nearly 30 food trucks from all over Michigan competed for the title of Best Food Truck of 2019.

More than four thousand people attended.

Fan favorites were Waffle Stix and The Underground Cookie Club.

"We travel across the country, try to bring people together, we try to celebrate the community at large," T. H. Irwin, the director of the event, said. "When we leave we wanna leave a good impression, want people to have great memories of their day and their time spent here, and so that's really our mission. And we hope to be back again next year."

This is the second year of the massive food truck mashup. Organizers hope to continue the popular event next year.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

