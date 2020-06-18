Foes of new Detroit-Canada bridge lose key court decision

PHOTO: Gordie Howe was a Canadian professional ice hockey player. From 1946 to 1980, Howe played twenty-six seasons in the NHL., Photo Date: 1963 to 1965 - Photo: Ralston-Purina Company / MGN
DETROIT (AP) The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of the state in a challenge to a second bridge being built between Detroit and Canada.

Companies controlled by the Moroun family, owner of the Ambassador Bridge, sued over the condemnation of land for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

They argued that the agreement with Canada is illegal because lawmakers barred the state from spending tax dollars on the project, among other claims.

But the appeals court says Canada is reimbursing Michigan for any dollars spent. Howe was a native of Canada who played hockey for the Detroit Red Wings. The bridge is expected to open in 2024.

