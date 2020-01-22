Flyers mascot investigated for assault

Philadelphia Flyers hockey mascot "Gritty" is under investigation Wednesday night.

Police are trying to figure out if he assaulted a 13-year-old boy in November.

The alleged assault happened during a photo shoot at the Flyers' home stadium, the Wells Fargo Center.

The Philadelphia Inquirer published an interview with Chris Greenwell, who said he filed the police report about the November incident.

Greenwell claims that Gritty punched his son in the back "as hard as he could" during an exclusive event for season-ticket-holders.

The Flyers organization said they took the allegation seriously and have found nothing to support the assault claim.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.