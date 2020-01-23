Flu shot cuts the risk of hospital stays for kids

Children who get the flu vaccine are much less likely to be hospitalized for flu-related complications.

That's according to new research from the University of Michigan.

The study looked at nearly 4-thousand hospitalizations of children in Israel, which has similar vaccination guidelines as the U.S..

It showed the flu vaccine cut the risk of hospital stays by more than half.

Researchers also found giving two doses of the vaccine to children who have never been vaccinated, was more effective than just one dose.

The study was led by researchers at University of Michigan, Clalit Research Institute and Ben-Gurion University (ISR) and published in 'Clincial Infectious Disease'.

