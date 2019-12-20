Flu season expected to pick up soon

The flu season has made its way to mid-Michigan and it could already be infecting your home.

News 10's Rachel Sweet was at Sparrow Urgent Care where Dr. Song Yu says flu cases are picking up. He said he's seen patients everyday that have caught the virus.

"Not just one or two, tons of flu cases at least in the area that I work in, Grand Ledge, Okemos and East Lansing in Michigan, so it is picking up," Dr. Yu said.

There are several types of influenza viruses A, B, C and D. The most common virus people catch are A and B, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"We saw a lot of influenza B, but I think as late as last week, we're starting to see some case A as well," Dr. Yu said.

Dr. Yu said when getting together with friends and family this holiday season, it's important to keep in mind good hygiene practices to help keep others safe.

"Think about the kids, you know, school-age children that are prone to this. They don't have as good immune system as adults do," Dr. Yu said. "Especially people that are over 65 years or older and then maybe that are infants, less than six months old."

Health experts say vaccination is key to preventing the flu and any serious complications from the virus.

"It's not (too) late to get it. It does take two weeks for the flu, after the flu shot, to have time to build antibodies to fight you, help you fight that infection," Dr. Yu said. "That protects you for the whole year literally."

The CDC influenza activity map shows the state of Michigan is experiencing "regional" flu activity, which means lab tests confirm at least one region of the state has an outbreak of the virus.

