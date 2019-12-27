Flu remains steady in the state of Michigan

Cases of the flu are continuing to remain throughout the country.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 28 states are currently reporting high flu activity, which is up from the 21 states reporting high flu activity last week.

So far during this flu season, there have been at least 4.6 million illnesses, 39,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths from the flu.

Of those 2,100 deaths, 22 were children. None of them were from Michigan.

In Michigan, the spread of influenza seems to be holding steady as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have the state in the "regional activity" category for the third week in a row. The regional activity category is the second highest level.

Some hospitals in Michigan are cracking down on who can visit patients in an attempt to help stop the spread of the flu.

Hillsdale Hospital is restricting Birthing Center visitors. Anyone 16-years-old and under, including siblings of the infants, are not able to visit them in the center.

The Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson says no one younger than 12 will be allowed to visit patients in the hospital.

"It's a big issue every winter, but especially this winter," Dr. Dyc said. "Influenza can affect anybody of any age, any health level and so from our perspective, it's our job as providers and leaders in the community to to keep our family and our friends healthy. The hospital is full of germs and we do our best to manage that, but patients come to the emergency department (of) the hospital because they're sick."

Dr. Dyc said the hospital is taking the spread of the flu so seriously because the illness can quickly turn fatal.

Most of the country is in the "widespread" category, which is the highest possible level.

