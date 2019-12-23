Flu forces hospital visitor restrictions

Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson has implemented new visitor restrictions because of influenza.

Effective immediately -- no one younger than 12 will be allowed to visit patients at the hospital.

Hospital authorities say the restrictions will be in place indefinitely, however, it depends on what happens with the flu season in Michigan.

ER Doctor Nicholas Dyc told NEWS 10 that's because influenza is spreading across the state.

"It's a big issue every winter but especially this winter," Dr. Dyc said. "Influenza can affect anybody of any age, any health level and so from our perspective, it's our job as providers and leaders in the community to to keep our family and our friends healthy."

The Department of Health and Human Services is reporting flu activity is regional right now, which is the second-worst category.

Doctors suggest anyone who has not gotten their flu shot to get that done as soon as possible.

They say it's not too late and that flu season usually lasts until April.

News 10 checked with Sparrow and McLaren as well, and neither of them have visitor restrictions in place at this time.

They are simply asking people who are sick, to not visit patients.

