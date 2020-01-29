Flint official who gave Nazi salute loses leadership roles

A Flint city councilman who gave a Nazi salute to the council's leader and compared her to Adolf Hitler during a contentious meeting has been stripped of his council leadership roles.

The Flint Journal reports that the Flint City Council voted 6-0 on Monday to remove Councilman Eric Mays as finance committee chair and council vice president during yet another heated meeting.

The council's action came two weeks after Mays accused Council President Monica Galloway of being rude to him at a council meeting, told her she was acting like Hitler and performed the salute.

