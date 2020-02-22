Five injured in three-car crash in Meridian Township

Three people are in critical condition, and two more were injured, during a three-car collision in Meridian Township.

Meridian Township Police responded to the scene of the crash on Mount Hope Road around 3 p.m. All lanes of traffic were closed due to the accident. Police are still investigating the cause of the collision, but officers at the scene said speeding most likely played a part.

The three patients who were in critical condition were taken to Sparrow Hospital. The others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The jaws of life had to be used to get one female out of a vehicle.

We will update this story as we learn more.

