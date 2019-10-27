Five injured in early morning shooting

Five people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning, according to a Lansing Police sergeant.

The call came in just after 1:30 for reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Miller Road.

Police say there was a party happening there.

Three people have been arrested so far and police are looking for a fourth suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lansing Police.

Miller Road is currently closed between Haag Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.