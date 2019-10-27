Five injured in early morning shooting

LANSING, MI (WILX) Five people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning, according to a Lansing Police sergeant.
The call came in just after 1:30 for reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Miller Road.
Police say there was a party happening there.
Three people have been arrested so far and police are looking for a fourth suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Lansing Police.
Miller Road is currently closed between Haag Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.