Five Detroit officers test positive for coronavirus

The Detroit Police Department reports five of their officers have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

One civilian contractor has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The numbers are expected to climb because 152 members of the department are under quarantine.

Most of those officers were ordered into quarantine by the department, but about two dozen officers are staying home on their private doctors' orders.

There are 2,200 members of the Detroit Police force.

The police chief says coronavirus is a cause for concern within the department.

Officers now have the choice to relax enforcement for lesser crimes as they pursue felony cases.

