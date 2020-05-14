Michigan's fiscal year revenue projected to be short

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers will have to make massive cuts and adjustments to the state's budget in the coming months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state fiscal agency released a forecast one day before state leaders are set to update revenue projects for this year and 2021 fiscal year budgets.

According to the report, Michigans economy is estimated to decline 1.6% this year while wage and salary employment is predicted to fall 11.7% during 2020, and the senate fiscal agency is predicting a $1.4 billion deficit in the state's general fund.

Governor Whitmer also agreed to propose a new legislation providing $94 million in funding for literacy related programs following the landmark literacy case involving children in Michigan schools.

Tomorrow, state leaders are scheduled to meet to set official revenue projections.

You can read more on Michigan's Economic Outlook here

