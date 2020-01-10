First two pediatric flu deaths confirmed in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed the first pediatric deaths from the flu for the 2019-2020 season.

They say the children are from Shiawassee and Wayne counties and they died of influenza B.

Across the nation there have been 32 influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported during the 2019-2020 flu season, according to the MDHHS.

“These tragic deaths are a reminder of how serious influenza can be,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS.

They are urging residents to get vaccinated for protection this season. Flu vaccine is the best way to prevent against getting the flu and can also reduce the severity of flu illness they added.

“I urge all Michiganders ages 6 months and older to get their flu shots if they have not already done so this season. It is not too late,” said Khaldun.

The CDC says that last year, four children died in Michigan from flu-related complications, and nationally there were 136 deaths.

During the 2018-2019 flu season, only 46.1 percent of Michigan residents were vaccinated against flu, below the national rate of 49.2 percent, according to the MDHHS.

They say that it takes up to two weeks after the vaccine is administered before the body builds up enough immunity to prevent the flu.

"The flu shot is made with inactivated or killed viruses and cannot give you influenza," they said in the release. They also said there is plenty of the vaccine available.

