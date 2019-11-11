First snowfall of winter: How to prepare

Monday mid-Michigan is going to see some snow fall and there are a few things homeowners can do to prepare for a snowy winter.

Clear any leaves from gutters and clear out the nearest storm drain to prevent ice dams from forming.

Michigan State Police said homeowners weatherproof their homes by installing insulating walls, windows, and doors.

Lock in a propane rate now and have a backup heating plan like a generator or fireplace.

Homeowners should have their furnace inspected by a professional.

Also get the air filter checked because it needs to change every two to four months.

Check the batteries in carbon monoxide detectors.

Police say carbon monoxide poisoning is more common during colder months when furnaces and portable generators are running.

State police also recommend having an emergency kit stored safely in your house.

It should include water,food,first aid kit, a flash light with extra batteries,and most importantly plenty of extra blankets and warm clothing.

Cars also need some up-keep before winter hits.

There are a few things drivers could do to help prepare for winter.

Cars goes through a lot of wear and tear throughout the year.

Its important to make sure everything is up to speed before winter gets here.

The best tip is to make a checklist of everything that needs to be checked or replaced.

Great examples of what should be replaced are your wiper blades if they are old and refill your wiper fluid.

Replace worn tires and check air pressure.

Make sure you also check your car battery, heater, oil, and exhaust.

