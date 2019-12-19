First responders deliever toys to kids at the hospital

Lansing Police and Firefighters handed out toys at Sparrow Hospital to kids that couldn't make it home for Christmas.

The first responders went from room to room spreading holiday cheer.

The toys brought smiles all around, from the doctors and nurses who see these kids every day, to the officers and firefighters, parents, and of course kids.

For one LPD officer, the event was about a shining a good light on local law enforcement.

"This just shows that the police, the fireman, the fire department - we're very community oriented, community based, and this is just another opportunity to give back," said Sergeant Eric Pratel.

The toys were collected by the Lansing Police and Fire Department and handed out to the patients for the second year in a row.

