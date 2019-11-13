First responders: Slow down, move over for emergency vehicles

A Michigan police officer wasn't hurt when his cruiser was hit by a car sliding on slick roads earlier this week.

The incident happened in Wyoming, Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 12 as winter weather was hitting the area.

Officials are using this latest incident to urge people to give a lane to emergency vehicles.

Michigan's Move Over Law requires Michigan drivers to move over and slow down for vehicles like tow trucks, garbage trucks, utility and other maintenance vehicles that are parked on the side of the road with their lights flashing.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder signed the law in November 2018, requiring drivers to slow down by at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit, as well as moving over a lane if possible.

If a driver breaks this law, they could get a fine of up to $400. If the driver kills a first responder or maintenance crew, they could spend 15 years in prison.

Nov. 11-17 is also National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week.

