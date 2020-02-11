First new virus case found among US evacuees from China as quarantine ends for some

The first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus has been found among hundreds of people who were evacuated from China to military bases in the United States.

This Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, photo provided by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows evacuees from China arriving at Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, Calif. (Source: Krysten I. Houk/The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP)

UC San Diego Health says a person who landed at Marine Air Base Miramar in San Diego last week had been hospitalized with symptoms but sent back to the base after testing negative. On Monday, however, the person returned to hospital isolation after federal officials said the person failed further testing.

It’s the first confirmed case among evacuees quarantined at U.S. bases. Overall, there have been 13 confirmed cases in the U.S., including seven in California.

Miramar received two flights and more than 170 evacuees last week. Seven that had shown possible symptoms of the highly contagious virus were hospitalized for observation but several tested negative and have been released.

Hundreds of American evacuees from China have been quarantined at military bases around the country until it’s determined that they don’t have the virus.

Authorities say the quarantine ends Tuesday for nearly 200 evacuees held at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California. None have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, China’s daily death toll from the virus topped 100 for the first time and pushed the total past 1,000 dead. Newly confirmed cases fell slightly to 2,478, bringing the total to 42,638 on the mainland, some of whom have since been cured and released from hospital.

The updated figures come after leader Xi Jinping visited a community health center to rally public morale amid little sign the contagion is abating. Xi was featured in state media expressing confidence in the “war against the disease.”

Authorities in Hong Kong evacuated an apartment block after two cases among its residents raised suspicion the virus may be spreading through plumbing.

Though more offices and stores in China have reopened after the extended Lunar New Year break, many people appear to be staying home. Public health authorities are watching closely to see whether workers returning to cities and business resuming worsens the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.