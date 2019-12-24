First look at Pinstripe Bowl field

The Michigan State Spartans will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
NYC (WILX) -- Wake Forest Football tweeted a first look at the setup for Friday's Pinstripe Bowl.

The football field has taken over the Yankee Stadium.

The MSU Spartans will face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:20 p.m. on Friday.

Anticipated weather in NYC on game day: High of 51, low of 39; with a 20 percent chance of rain, according to WILX weather app.

