Sparrow Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year at 3:22 a.m.

New parents Julia Starzec-Clark and Jay Clark from Mason brought their new baby girl into the world, Birdee Lee Clark. Birdee weighs 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

There are some benefits to being the first baby of the year. Birdee's parents received a car seat, teddy bear, and other gifts from the hospital.

