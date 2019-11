The first annual Lansing Bourbon Fest starts at 5 p.m. on Friday.

It is an indoor festival that will feature over 80 types of whiskeys, most of them being bourbon. There will also be a few non Bourbon options for anyone interested, such as a Rye whiskey, Tennessee Whiskey and even a Japanese whiskey.

It is happening in the Cadillac room in REO Town.

There will also be food trucks, live music and vendors there.

