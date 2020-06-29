First Class Payday Advance robbed

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office reported an armed robbery at 10:10 a.m. Monday, the agency said in a news release.

Deputies were called to First Class Payday Advance, 4238 W. Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.

According to police, an employee said a man came into the store and said he had a gun. The man allegedly stole some money and was picked up by a vehicle.

Police said the man is about 6 feet tall and slender. He hasn’t been found and police are investigating the case.

