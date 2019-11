Lansing Firefighters were called to a home in the 1700 block of Maisonette Road on Saturday night where flames were reported.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they put out a blaze that started in the basement.

Firefighters at the scene told News 10 the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but they believe it may have been electrical and could have started in the dryer.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.