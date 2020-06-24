Firefighter’s racial comments will be discussed

Meridian Township leaders will hold a virtual press conference at 3:30 p.m. today to discuss a firefighter’s alleged racial comments posted on social media.

Township Manager Frank Walsh and Fire Chief Mike Hamel will discuss an internal investigation into the comments, they announced in a Wednesday news release.

“Much to our dismay, it is alleged that on June 22, 2020, a member of our Meridian Township Fire Department made several comments on Facebook that stained the soul of our community,” Walsh said in the release. “Not only are the comments abhorrent, they do not in any way represent who we are as a community. The comments were forwarded to us by a woman who resides in Virginia. Obviously, she strongly objected to the post. We thank for her for the courage to do the right thing.”

Walsh said it was “critical” to communicate with the community, rather than “hide from what has transpired.”

WILX will stream the press conference.

