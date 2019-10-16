Firefighters get a good nights sleep thanks to donated new mattresses

Ashley Home Store, Bedgear, and Granger Waste Services teamed up to drag out old mattress and replace them at Lansing and Flint fire stations.

Ashley Home Store is donating 100 mattresses and box frames, as well as 100 mattress protectors.

Six stations will be receiving new mattresses.

"These every day heroes serve our community and often have to sleep on mattresses that are well past their prime," Max Awad, General Manager of Michigan operations, said. "We all know how important sleep is, and I want the fire fighter that shows up to my house in my time of need to be well rested!”

The deliveries in Lansing will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

